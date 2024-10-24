RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.80). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.78), with a volume of 148,995 shares changing hands.
RDL Realisation Trading Up 1.2 %
About RDL Realisation
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
