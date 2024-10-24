Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coty (COTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coty (NYSE: COTY):

10/16/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Coty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Coty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

9/13/2024 – Coty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 1,768,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after purchasing an additional 494,639 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Coty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coty by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,955,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 780,685 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

