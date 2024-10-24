Reliance (NYSE:RS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $282.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.54. Reliance has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

