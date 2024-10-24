Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):

10/24/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.63. 2,234,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $6,043,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

