Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.050 EPS.
Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.2 %
Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 1,223,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,458. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on ROIC
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retail Opportunity Investments
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.