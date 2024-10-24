Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,471.60

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,471.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,123.88 or 1.00014580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00063201 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00166954 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,485.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

