Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,459.58 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

