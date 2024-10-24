River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.27). 196,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 40,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.23).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.79.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

