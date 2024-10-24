RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,956 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises 0.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 5,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.