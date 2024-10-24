RiverTree Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 3.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 183,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

