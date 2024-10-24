Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,078 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after acquiring an additional 215,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,672,000 after purchasing an additional 265,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

