Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

