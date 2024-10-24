Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 9,168 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for about 1.4% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after buying an additional 142,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Crocs by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Crocs by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

