Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 548,720 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 997,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

