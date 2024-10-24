Rogco LP Has $87,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rogco LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $48.84. 374,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,957. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

