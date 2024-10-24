Rogco LP Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rogco LP decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 145,836 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,992. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
