Rogco LP Sells 244 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rogco LP lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.92. 911,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

