Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 588 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $245.82 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.55 and a 1-year high of $250.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.71.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

