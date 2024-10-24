Romano Brothers AND Company Has $5 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

