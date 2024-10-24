Romano Brothers AND Company Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.7% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $314.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

