Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $446.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $455.00 to $446.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.29.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.58. 656,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,400. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.