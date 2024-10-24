Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $446.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $455.00 to $446.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.