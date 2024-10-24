RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.01 ($0.18). Approximately 121,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 530,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

The firm has a market cap of £8.05 million, a PE ratio of -324.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.59.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

