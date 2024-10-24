Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDVKY. Barclays upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

