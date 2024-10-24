Sapphire Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $854.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.25 or 0.03725316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00039586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,932,141,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,512,568 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

