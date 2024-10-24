Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,111.71

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,111.71 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.93 or 0.03705242 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00039053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,932,715,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,912,086,168 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

