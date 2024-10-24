Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.19. Sasol shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 257,162 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sasol

Sasol Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth $270,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth $275,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.