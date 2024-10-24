Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$22.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$23.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIS. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.79.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

