Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

