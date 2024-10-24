Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.48. 43,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 91,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $267.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

