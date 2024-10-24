Scotiabank Predicts Lower Earnings for West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$130.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$88.61 and a 52 week high of C$141.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.25.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.88%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Monster and Celsius Energized: Which Stock Offers More Upside?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Sherwin-Williams Plunges Into Buying Opportunity: Time to Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Wolverine World Wide Breaks Out – Will the 92% Rally Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.