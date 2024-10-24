Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.55. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,814,576 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.