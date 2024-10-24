Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PEG Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEG. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

