Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.
A number of research firms have commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics
In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seres Therapeutics
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- NextEra Energy’s Strong Quarter Catches Wall Street’s Eye
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.