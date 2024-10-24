Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.