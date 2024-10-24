ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NOW traded up $48.72 on Thursday, reaching $956.40. 3,400,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,536. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The company has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $880.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.22.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

