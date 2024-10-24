ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $958.00.

ServiceNow stock traded up $53.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $961.61. 1,506,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,344. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $880.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.09. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $979.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

