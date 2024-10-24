Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after acquiring an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,669,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,827,000 after purchasing an additional 245,418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,989,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,638,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,169,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 223,899 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

