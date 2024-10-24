Simon Henry Acquires 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($64.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,912 ($12,869.38).
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3 %
LON RIO traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,931.50 ($64.03). The company had a trading volume of 20,845,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,569. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,909.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,156.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,706.35%.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
