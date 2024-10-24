Simon Henry Acquires 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($64.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,912 ($12,869.38).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LON RIO traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,931.50 ($64.03). The company had a trading volume of 20,845,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,569. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,909.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,156.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,706.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.39) to GBX 6,430 ($83.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($80.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($99.97) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.50) to GBX 6,000 ($77.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.01) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.29).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.