SimpliFi Inc. Boosts Stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned about 9.11% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 1,198.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

