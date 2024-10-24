Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLP

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,055 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $4,717,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 317,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,421. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $623.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.