Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after acquiring an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,567,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,702,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,742,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Sony Group stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

