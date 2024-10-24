Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.62 on November 21st

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE SCCO opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

