Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 5.1 %

SBSI traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. 9,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $963.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $187,760.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,174.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southside Bancshares news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $126,488.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,028.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,174.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

