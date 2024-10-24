S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.100-15.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9 billion-$14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.8 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.10-15.30 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $17.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $493.10. 1,760,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,645. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.