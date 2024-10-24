SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

