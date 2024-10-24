SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 756.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 142,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 125,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,169. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

