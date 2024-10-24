SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.10 and last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 1280888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

