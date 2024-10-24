Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 5,648 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
VONE stock opened at $262.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $265.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.64 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
