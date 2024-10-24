Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 5,800 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,433,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 503,173 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE OXY opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

