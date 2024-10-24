Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.65, but opened at $31.51. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 202,162 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

