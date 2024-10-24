Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Spok to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect Spok to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spok Price Performance
Shares of SPOK stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $18.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPOK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.
